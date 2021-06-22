checkAd

Delta's Gravimetric Survey Detects High Priority Anomalies Down-Dip of Lemoine VMS Horizon in Chibougamau, Quebec

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, Quebec has located a number of highly prospective anomalies down-dip from a VMS horizon, at depths greater that 300m vertical. The gravimetric survey consisted of 29.9 line-kilometres, covering an area of 4.25 square kilometres, in the south-east portion of the Delta-2 VMS property. The survey area covered approximately four kilometres of strike length of a sulphidic horizon believed to be the stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Lemoine past-producing mine located north of the property. The Lemoine mine is an isolated, high-grade VMS deposit that produced 757,585 tonnes @ 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag between 1975 and 1983 (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows: "These gravimetric anomalies couldn't possibly be better located; down-dip from our target horizon, potentially in the fold hinge of a syncline, and within a package of highly altered rocks. These are very exciting gravimetric signatures, typical of buried VMS deposits. Preparations underway to drill test these targets."

Gravimetric surveys are meant to detect large masses that have strong density contrasts relative to their host rocks. Since massive sulphides have a high density, gravity is a technique that is well suited to detect VMS orebodies. The gravimetric survey, carried out by Geosig Inc. of Québec City, located Residual Bouguer anomalies of up to 0.6 mGal, interpreted to be at depths of 300-350m.

It is noteworthy that the Neves orebody at the giant Neves-Corvo VMS Deposit, for example, was discovered at a vertical depth of 350m based on a residual Bouguer gravimetric anomaly of 0.3 mGal (Leca, X. 1990, Discovery of concealed massive sulphide bodies at Neves Corvo, southern Portugal - a case history, summarized by Abitibi geophysics https://www.ageophysics.com/en/neves-corvo).

There are three target anomalies with 0.6 mGal responses within a main anomaly with a response of 0.1 to 0.3 mGal. The main anomaly is striking NE, parallel to stratigraphy and the interpreted fold hinge. Observed dips at surface are 70 degrees SE. The main anomaly is approximately 1km long and 300m to 400m in width. Within this main anomaly, three peak responses of 0.6 mGal are observed: from the SW to the NE, they are respectively 200m x 250m, 100m x 100m and 50m x 50m (see Figures). Other anomalies of similar magnitude and larger are also observed within the survey area and are currently being investigated relative to their geological setting.

Seite 1 von 3


Delta Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta's Gravimetric Survey Detects High Priority Anomalies Down-Dip of Lemoine VMS Horizon in Chibougamau, Quebec KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Plant-Based Meal Helpers(TM) Product Line and Announces New U.S. ...
betterU Annouces Approval for Full Revocation of a FFCTO
Prysmian Group Awarded $900M SOO Green HVDC Link Project, a Key Milestone in Building a US Clean ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
MainOne,West Africa's Leading Carrier-neutral data center provider to unveil data center in ...
SolGold PLC Announces Director Dealing
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) Resumes Trading On OTC:PINK
Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Delta Resources buys back NSR royalty from the OEC at Delta-1 / Eureka in Thunder Bay, Ontario