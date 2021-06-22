Delta's Gravimetric Survey Detects High Priority Anomalies Down-Dip of Lemoine VMS Horizon in Chibougamau, Quebec

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, Quebec has located a number of highly prospective anomalies down-dip from a VMS horizon, at depths greater that 300m vertical. The gravimetric survey consisted of 29.9 line-kilometres, covering an area of 4.25 square kilometres, in the south-east portion of the Delta-2 VMS property. The survey area covered approximately four kilometres of strike length of a sulphidic horizon believed to be the stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Lemoine past-producing mine located north of the property. The Lemoine mine is an isolated, high-grade VMS deposit that produced 757,585 tonnes @ 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag between 1975 and 1983 (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows: "These gravimetric anomalies couldn't possibly be better located; down-dip from our target horizon, potentially in the fold hinge of a syncline, and within a package of highly altered rocks. These are very exciting gravimetric signatures, typical of buried VMS deposits. Preparations underway to drill test these targets."

Gravimetric surveys are meant to detect large masses that have strong density contrasts relative to their host rocks. Since massive sulphides have a high density, gravity is a technique that is well suited to detect VMS orebodies. The gravimetric survey, carried out by Geosig Inc. of Québec City, located Residual Bouguer anomalies of up to 0.6 mGal, interpreted to be at depths of 300-350m.

It is noteworthy that the Neves orebody at the giant Neves-Corvo VMS Deposit, for example, was discovered at a vertical depth of 350m based on a residual Bouguer gravimetric anomaly of 0.3 mGal (Leca, X. 1990, Discovery of concealed massive sulphide bodies at Neves Corvo, southern Portugal - a case history, summarized by Abitibi geophysics https://www.ageophysics.com/en/neves-corvo).

There are three target anomalies with 0.6 mGal responses within a main anomaly with a response of 0.1 to 0.3 mGal. The main anomaly is striking NE, parallel to stratigraphy and the interpreted fold hinge. Observed dips at surface are 70 degrees SE. The main anomaly is approximately 1km long and 300m to 400m in width. Within this main anomaly, three peak responses of 0.6 mGal are observed: from the SW to the NE, they are respectively 200m x 250m, 100m x 100m and 50m x 50m (see Figures). Other anomalies of similar magnitude and larger are also observed within the survey area and are currently being investigated relative to their geological setting.