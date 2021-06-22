checkAd

Manufacturers in PVC Coated Fabrics Market Strive for Novel Formulations for Optimizing Performance in End-use Industries, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 7 Bn by 2031 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

- Panoply of Application of Technical Textiles in Various Industries to Keep Revenue Generation in Good Stead, Alternative Materials Offer Stiff Competition

- High Degree of Fragmentation in Competitive Landscape, Uptick in Demand due to Implementation of Hazard Regulations in Some Industries

ALBANY, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PVC coated fabrics can be made to meet wide range of performance characteristics of technical textiles in various industries. They have been popularly utilized in architectural applications, driving the growth of the PVC coated fabrics market. An array of manufacturing methods have been used by companies to coat PVC with variety of fabric, with prominent ones being fiberglass fabric, carbon fiber fabric, and polyester fabric. Rise in utilization of PVC coated textiles in making tarpaulin is a key trend boosting sales in the PVC coated fabrics market.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Clocking CAGR of ~4% during 2021-2031, the global valuation of the PVC coated fabrics market will touch the mark of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on PVC Coated Fabrics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of PVC Coated Fabrics Market Study

  • Growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations: The sales in the market have thrived increasingly from growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations. A key proposition propelling the demand is the effect of coating on prolonging the durability of products. Perhaps, bevies of applications that endow revenue streams are utilizing PVC coated fabrics to meet harsh outdoor conditions. Curing makes technical textiles suitable for high resistance to dirt and chemicals, and general abrasion. The growing demand for textile materials for lightweight constructions is a key trend bolstering the revenues. Textiles made from PVC coated fabrics are used in making stadium roofs and pneumatic ETFE. The demand for tear resistant polyester fabrics has risen for making façades, textile shell structures, sail, and tent constructions.
  • Inexpensive Alternative Materials Offer Stiff Competition: Over the years, players in the PVC coated fabrics are facing stiff competition from growing popularity of alternative materials. Most notably, cotton-jute fabric has constrained the revenue potential. To circumvent this, players concentrate on establishing steady revenue streams from automobiles, construction, and mining

. Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manufacturers in PVC Coated Fabrics Market Strive for Novel Formulations for Optimizing Performance in End-use Industries, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 7 Bn by 2031 TMR - Panoply of Application of Technical Textiles in Various Industries to Keep Revenue Generation in Good Stead, Alternative Materials Offer Stiff Competition - High Degree of Fragmentation in Competitive Landscape, Uptick in Demand due to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion in five years and sends invitation to the world's ...
Agora to Work with HP to Power Real Time Engagement in OMEN Oasis
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Hydrogen Fuels Australia Launches Integrated Modular Hydrogen Fuel Generation and Refuelling ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus