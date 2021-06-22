- High Degree of Fragmentation in Competitive Landscape, Uptick in Demand due to Implementation of Hazard Regulations in Some Industries

- Panoply of Application of Technical Textiles in Various Industries to Keep Revenue Generation in Good Stead, Alternative Materials Offer Stiff Competition

ALBANY, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PVC coated fabrics can be made to meet wide range of performance characteristics of technical textiles in various industries. They have been popularly utilized in architectural applications, driving the growth of the PVC coated fabrics market. An array of manufacturing methods have been used by companies to coat PVC with variety of fabric, with prominent ones being fiberglass fabric, carbon fiber fabric, and polyester fabric. Rise in utilization of PVC coated textiles in making tarpaulin is a key trend boosting sales in the PVC coated fabrics market.

Clocking CAGR of ~4% during 2021-2031, the global valuation of the PVC coated fabrics market will touch the mark of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Findings of PVC Coated Fabrics Market Study

Growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations: The sales in the market have thrived increasingly from growing volumes of technical textile production in industrialized nations. A key proposition propelling the demand is the effect of coating on prolonging the durability of products. Perhaps, bevies of applications that endow revenue streams are utilizing PVC coated fabrics to meet harsh outdoor conditions. Curing makes technical textiles suitable for high resistance to dirt and chemicals, and general abrasion. The growing demand for textile materials for lightweight constructions is a key trend bolstering the revenues. Textiles made from PVC coated fabrics are used in making stadium roofs and pneumatic ETFE. The demand for tear resistant polyester fabrics has risen for making façades, textile shell structures, sail, and tent constructions.

