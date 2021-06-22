DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS subsidiary Office Depot Europe sells its UK and Ireland contract business to strategic buyer OT Group 22.06.2021 / 14:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The acquired customers in the UK and Ireland will be integrated into OT Group

- Fifth sale of an Office Depot Europe business in the past 20 months

- Sale will focus Office Depot Europe on its core European markets and e-commerce-centric activities

- Completion of the sale is expected in the near future

Munich/Venlo, June 22, 2021 - Office Depot Europe, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) has agreed to sell its larger mid-market, major and public sector contract customers in the UK and Ireland to strategic buyer OT Group. OT Group headquartered in Smethwick, UK, is a leading provider of business services and workplace solutions across the UK and Ireland and part of Paragon Group. Completion of the sale is expected in the near future.

As part of the transaction, OT Group will take on Office Depot Europe's distribution centre in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester and the headquarters of Vital Communications, Office Depot's print, marketing & communications business in Dartford, Kent. The deal extends OT Group's capacity to serve its customers through the addition of Office Depots Europe's state-of-the-art warehousing facilities and new key verticals. OT Group will also enter into a collaboration agreement with Office Depot Europe, servicing the international customers that will be transferred as part of the deal.

This sale is the fifth non-core Office Depot Europe business sold within the past 20 months. Office Depot Europe sold its Central Eastern European ("CEE") business in November 2019, its Nordic division in May 2020, its Spanish contract business and direct business units in the summer of 2020 and its Italian business in February 2021.