checkAd

Jabil Optics Introduces Powerful Omnidirectional Sensor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 14:43  |  22   |   |   

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany is currently developing a novel omnidirectional sensor for robotic and industrial platforms. By combining a custom optical assembly with an innovative active illumination approach, a new 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor with an industry-leading 360° x 60° field of view is being developed. The ground-breaking, solid-state design is one of several sensing systems Jabil’s optical business unit (Jabil Optics) is designing to support lower-cost autonomous mobile robotics and collaborative robotics platforms.

In contrast to conventional ToF cameras, the immersive field of view of Jabil’s omnidirectional sensor allows for seamless detection and tracking of objects in a robot’s path, aimed at improving both obstacle avoidance and worker safety. Additionally, Jabil’s inventive use of scene information to dynamically control illumination significantly reduces sensor noise while improving both data quality and power management.

“A mission of Analog Devices is to enable the autonomous mobile robot revolution by providing high performance and highly differentiated signal chains that bridge the gap between the analog and digital worlds,” said Donnacha O’Riordan, director of Analog Devices, Inc (ADI). “The Jabil omnidirectional sensor is one of the most innovative implementations of the ADI depth-sensing technology we have encountered. Jabil’s wide field-of-view, depth-sensing approach is opening up new possibilities for human interaction with robots.”

Market-Driven Innovation

The Jabil Optics team is optimizing the performance of the omnidirectional sensor to address the needs of the rapidly changing robotics industry. “Our design goal is to provide customers with optimal sensor performance in the smallest, lowest cost and lowest power solution possible,” said Ian Blasch, senior director of business development, Jabil Optics. “Factors such as data formats, on-sensor processing and connectivity are moving targets in the quickly evolving robotics industry. Our beta-testing program for the omnidirectional sensor will allow us to continue to collect targeted feedback from customers and partners in the robotics ecosystem.”

For nearly two decades, Jabil Optics has been recognized by leading technology companies as the premier service provider for advanced optical design, industrialization and manufacturing. With more than 170 employees across four locations, Jabil Optics’ designers, engineers and researchers specialize in solving complex optical problems for its customers in 3D sensing, augmented and virtual reality, action camera, automotive, industrial and healthcare markets. Additionally, Jabil Optics customers leverage expertise in product design, process development, testing, in-house active alignment (from Kasalis, a technology division of Jabil), supply chain management and manufacturing expertise.

The Jabil omnidirectional sensor beta development kit is available. To request the kit, click here.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

Jabil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jabil Optics Introduces Powerful Omnidirectional Sensor Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany is currently developing a novel omnidirectional sensor for robotic and industrial platforms. By combining a custom optical assembly with an innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:43 Uhr
Jabil Optics stellt leistungsfähigen omnidirektionalen Sensor vor
17.06.21
Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results
10.06.21
Die Neuinterpretation der Wasserflasche: Jabil Packaging Solutions bringt VITTEL-Hybridflasche auf den Markt
09.06.21
Reimagining the Water Bottle: Jabil Packaging Solutions Launches VITTEL Hybrid Bottle
03.06.21
Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement Set