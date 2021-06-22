Markforged Announces the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal, and the X7 Field Edition
Markforged, creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced three key additions to the platform: the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal, and the X7 Field Edition. Together, these new hardware and software releases are built to help manufacturers reinvent the way they overcome global supply chain challenges by producing parts efficiently and safely at the point of need. Whether on a factory floor or deployed in the most remote areas of the world, these advances are designed to enable manufacturers to recover faster when parts break, operate with less on-hand inventory, and minimize equipment downtime.
The Metal X Gen 2 builds on the rich legacy of its predecessor, the original Metal X System released in 2017, by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in printing complex, industrial-grade metal parts with key hardware developments that improve user experience and increase operator safety to make metal printing even easier. New features — an external seven-inch touchscreen, door position sensors, and additional chamber insulation — make the Gen 2 even more energy- and time-efficient than before.
In tandem with the introduction of the Metal X Gen 2, Markforged will be releasing Next Day Metal across its entire global fleet of metal printers. This over-the-air software update unlocks print speeds up-to twice as fast as before to produce high-quality, strong metal parts. Wash and dry times — an essential step in the metal 3D printing process — are now more accurate for smaller parts, shortening the required debind cycle time. These factors, combined with an approximately 17-hour small parts express run on the Sinter-2 post-processing oven, can give manufacturers the parts they need more quickly and — thanks to increased capacity on each printer — allows them to scale their additive manufacturing operation.
Next Day Metal’s increased production speed will be key for manufacturers such as Markforged customer Angus 3D Solutions, a Scotland-based print services provider. The team at Angus 3D Solutions needed to produce some specialty tight-clearance wrenches for their client, and traditional processes would have taken too long and required that the part be air-freighted to its destination to meet the end customer’s deadline. By taking advantage of their Markforged Metal X system, Angus 3D Solutions turned around a prototype in three days instead of two-to-three weeks, and was able to fulfill the entire order on time, saving approximately $25,000 in shipping costs and avoiding unplanned downtime for the end user’s operations. With Next Day Metal, this same part could be produced overnight.
