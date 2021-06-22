Markforged Announces the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal, and the X7 Field Edition

Markforged, creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced three key additions to the platform: the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal, and the X7 Field Edition. Together, these new hardware and software releases are built to help manufacturers reinvent the way they overcome global supply chain challenges by producing parts efficiently and safely at the point of need. Whether on a factory floor or deployed in the most remote areas of the world, these advances are designed to enable manufacturers to recover faster when parts break, operate with less on-hand inventory, and minimize equipment downtime.

The Metal X Gen 2 builds on the rich legacy of its predecessor, the original Metal X System released in 2017, by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in printing complex, industrial-grade metal parts with key hardware developments that improve user experience and increase operator safety to make metal printing even easier. New features — an external seven-inch touchscreen, door position sensors, and additional chamber insulation — make the Gen 2 even more energy- and time-efficient than before.