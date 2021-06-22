checkAd

Kopin Corporation Produces World’s First 35,000-nit HDR Green OLED Microdisplay

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays, display subassemblies and systems for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products announced today it has produced the world’s first ultrahigh-brightness (> 35,000 nits), high-dynamic-range (HDR), green Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplay on silicon, designed for high-performance Augmented Reality (AR) applications. This superbright HDR 1”-diagonal SXGA (1280 x 1024 resolution) OLED microdisplay is currently in development, with performance data measured on initial engineering samples.

Kopin High Dynamic Range OLED (Photo: Business Wire)

The OLED microdisplay incorporates Kopin’s duo-stack OLED structure for ultrahigh brightness and a unique patent-pending pixel structure and backplane architecture for super-high dynamic range operation (14 bits). Combined with superhigh contrast, this new HDR OLED microdisplay is ideal for use in ambient scenes ranging from very dark night to very bright daylight. The duo-stack structure provides increased current efficiency, which leads to much higher brightness, lower power consumption (about half of that of LCD displays of equivalent brightness), and longer lifetime compared to conventional single-stack OLED devices. We believe this new HDR OLED display has achieved previously unattainable brightness levels together with long operating lifetime. Developed in partnership with a leading customer, the targeted markets include automotive and aircraft displays and medical imaging systems.

“The achievement of very high brightness and long lifetime coupled with an extremely wide luminance range is a culmination of the OLED technology we have been developing over the past several years,” said Dr. John C. C. Fan, CEO of Kopin. “The performance levels of the initial builds of this display, which we believe have never been achieved before in OLED microdisplays, is a major milestone in the development of our displays targeted for emerging AR and VR applications. We are working to achieve much higher brightness approaching 100,000 nits.”

16.06.21
Kopin to Be Added to the Russell 2000 Index
15.06.21
Kopin Corporation Announces All-Plastic Pancake Optics with Excellent Performance
08.06.21
Kopin Receives Additional $1.6 Million Order for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program
03.06.21
Third Segment of Kopin's Three Part Webinar Series "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Future" Draws Over 200 Participants
03.06.21
Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events