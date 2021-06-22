checkAd

Waitr Adds Long John Silver’s to its Platform

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it has added Long John Silver’s, the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain, to its platform. With the new partnership, Long John Silver’s is now available through Waitr and Bite Squad in markets across the nation.

The partnership with Long John’s Silvers is the latest addition to a growing list of national restaurants joining the Waitr platform in 2021. Houston, TX, Columbus, OH and Jackson, MS are just some of the more than 40 cities where you can now get your fix of grilled, fried, or battered seafood favorites from Long John Silver’s through Waitr and Bite Squad.

“We are thrilled to be adding Long John Silver’s to our list of restaurant partners,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “With great new partners like Long John Silver’s and some new city expansions this year, our scope of delivery is reaching more customers than ever.”

On the heels of its 50th anniversary, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all.

“Our partnership with Waitr and Bite Squad provides our guests an additional way to receive mouth-watering seafood from our shore straight to their door,” said Bentley McBentleson, Director of Digital and Delivery at Long John Silvers.

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 700 restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.

