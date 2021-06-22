checkAd

Itron Inspire 2021 to Gather Industry Leaders for Hybrid Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that its flagship event, Itron Inspire 2021 (formerly Itron Utility Week), will take place Oct. 1-8, 2021, both in person at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert, CA and virtually in a hybrid format. The customer-focused event will bring together leaders from across energy, water, industrial IoT and smart communities to share perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward.

“Offering Itron Inspire in a hybrid format will allow us to bring our signature conference to more customers than ever before. We look forward to gathering under our new name, Itron Inspire, with a broader focus on how we, collectively, can leverage technology and services to drive business transformation, enhance customer engagement and unlock innovation,” said Marina Donovan, vice president, global marketing and public affairs. “I’m excited to safely gather again with our customers, partners and prospects to explore the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future.”

Itron Inspire’s in-person event will feature two insightful keynotes, two big picture sessions, more than 50 breakout sessions, multiple trainings and ample networking opportunities. For the virtual conference, select sessions will be livestreamed, including keynotes, big picture sessions and several breakout sessions. The schedule for the week-long event includes:

  • Pre-Conference Training and Forums: Oct. 2-3, 2021
  • Knowledge Conference: Oct. 3-5, 2021
    • Keynotes
    • Breakout Sessions
    • Big Picture Sessions
    • Women in Utilities Reception
  • Post-Conference Training and Forums: Oct. 6-8, 2021

Registration for the conference, both in-person and virtual, will open in July and the full agenda will be available later this summer. To learn more, visit www.itron.com/inspire.

Itron is committed to the health and safety of attendees; Itron Inspire will follow local and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

