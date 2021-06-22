checkAd

National Vision’s “Made Locally, Given Globally” Charitable Program Surpasses 100,000 Eyeglass Donations

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that its philanthropic outreach program, “Made Locally, Given Globally,” has surpassed 100,000 donations of eyeglasses to people in need in 26 countries around the world. This initiative of Eyeglass World, a National Vision brand, launched in 2019 and operates in collaboration with nonprofits such as RestoringVision, a global non-profit working to ensure people living in poverty have equitable access to glasses at scale.

Through the “Made Locally, Given Globally” program, as associates at the in-store labs of more than 100 Eyeglass World retail locations nationwide create eyeglasses for customers, they also handcraft glasses that will be donated to people with vision impairment around the world.

“We are in the business of creating access to affordable eye care and eyewear,” said Roger Francis, Chief Stores Officer. “We’re living our mission in the communities we serve every day, and through Made Locally, Given Globally, we’re able to achieve that mission around the world at the same time. This extra effort makes a world of difference to people living with correctable vision impairment.”

“This program is a source of pride for all our associates, especially our lab technicians who are making the glasses,” said Patrick McCauley, Regional Vice President of Eyeglass World. “At the end of the day, everything they’ve done to help improve the sight of our customers is multiplied to improve the sight of a hundred thousand people they’ve never met, and whose lives are going to be much better for having these glasses.”

“As a lead partner for National Vision’s Made Locally, Given Globally program, we are excited to celebrate this remarkable milestone,” said Pelin Munis, Executive Director of RestoringVision. “This initiative has enabled us to expand our program to address a broader range of vision issues. The Made Locally, Given Globally program is transforming the lives of people who have had a lifetime of poor vision due to the lack of access to glasses in some of the world's most impoverished communities.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

