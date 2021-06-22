checkAd

3D Systems and CollPlant Enter Co-development Agreement to Deliver Bioprinted Solutions for Improved Breast Reconstruction Treatments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

  • High resolution 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix mimics patient’s anatomy, enables in-growth to facilitate healing and enhanced outcomes
  • Unlimited supply of plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) does not require animal or human sources to produce

ROCK HILL, S.C. and REHOVOT, Israel, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced they have signed a co-development agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. The soft tissue matrix is intended to support the lower portion of the breast while expanding the implant pocket and providing increased coverage of the implant. Using 3D bioprinting, these matrices can be designed to match the patient’s anatomy to support the breast implant.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2020, of which, a large majority required partial or full removal of breast tissue. Survival probabilities are 90% or greater due to highly effective treatments which is increasing the focus on delivering improved options for reconstruction. The majority of breast reconstruction procedures use soft tissue matrices derived from human cadavers or animals. These sources are associated with supply shortages and batch-to-batch variability, as well as the possibility for eliciting immune response which impacts healing.

Through this co-development agreement, 3D Systems and CollPlant – with combined expertise in 3D printing, healthcare, bioprinting and bioinks – will develop 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrices using rhCollagen. The 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix product in development is designed to meet the required physical and mechanical properties while promoting cell infiltration and proliferation by using bioink formulations based on rhCollagen that promote tissue regeneration. The companies believe their efforts will result in tissue matrices that offer superior performance, consistency and safety due to their plant origin and identical match with natural human collagen which does not elicit an adverse immune response in humans.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

3D Systems and CollPlant Enter Co-development Agreement to Deliver Bioprinted Solutions for Improved Breast Reconstruction Treatments High resolution 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix mimics patient’s anatomy, enables in-growth to facilitate healing and enhanced outcomesUnlimited supply of plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) does not require animal or human sources …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus