3D Systems and CollPlant Enter Co-development Agreement to Deliver Bioprinted Solutions for Improved Breast Reconstruction Treatments

High resolution 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix mimics patient’s anatomy, enables in-growth to facilitate healing and enhanced outcomes



Unlimited supply of plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) does not require animal or human sources to produce

ROCK HILL, S.C. and REHOVOT, Israel, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced they have signed a co-development agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. The soft tissue matrix is intended to support the lower portion of the breast while expanding the implant pocket and providing increased coverage of the implant. Using 3D bioprinting, these matrices can be designed to match the patient’s anatomy to support the breast implant.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2020, of which, a large majority required partial or full removal of breast tissue. Survival probabilities are 90% or greater due to highly effective treatments which is increasing the focus on delivering improved options for reconstruction. The majority of breast reconstruction procedures use soft tissue matrices derived from human cadavers or animals. These sources are associated with supply shortages and batch-to-batch variability, as well as the possibility for eliciting immune response which impacts healing.

Through this co-development agreement, 3D Systems and CollPlant – with combined expertise in 3D printing, healthcare, bioprinting and bioinks – will develop 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrices using rhCollagen. The 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix product in development is designed to meet the required physical and mechanical properties while promoting cell infiltration and proliferation by using bioink formulations based on rhCollagen that promote tissue regeneration. The companies believe their efforts will result in tissue matrices that offer superior performance, consistency and safety due to their plant origin and identical match with natural human collagen which does not elicit an adverse immune response in humans.