checkAd

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Sommelier Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

First VWE Acquisition Since Public Listing on NASDAQ

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of The Sommelier Company. Founded by Principal Jörn (“Joey”) Kleinhans PhD, CFA, in 2013, The Sommelier Company is a global provider of independent wine and spirits expertise, private tasting events and education. The acquisition will enhance VWE’s direct-to-consumer channel, which represents 30% of Vintage Wine Estates’ net revenue.

“The Sommelier Company will add considerable reach to our direct-to-consumer and business-to-business customer base. We believe the acquisition will provide additional revenue and a strong Adjusted EBITDA contribution,” said Pat Roney, CEO of Vintage Wine Estates.

The Sommelier Company’s fiscal year 2020 net revenue exceeded $5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin greater than 60%. The consideration is approximately $8 million, plus an earn-out tied to future performance of the Company. The acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings.

The Sommelier Company conducts virtual and in-person events internationally, with certified sommeliers at the highest level presenting guided tasting experiences customized for each audience. Events include corporate team-building, wine appreciation seminars, client events and consumer events. Services also include wine and spirits consulting and wine scoring. The Sommelier Company will offer a selection of Vintage Wine Estates wines, including custom labels and etched bottles from Windsor Vineyards. The Sommelier Company will also begin offering Vintage Wine Estates wines for their guests to purchase in addition to Corporate Gifts and Concierge level service and events at Vintage Wine Estates wineries.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the services of The Sommelier Company to our direct and business consumers and look forward to expanding the opportunities to present our portfolio of wines to a highly qualified and wine-enthusiastic customer base,” commented Jessica Kogan, Vintage Wine Estates’ Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to his passion for wine and culture, Founder and Principal Joey Kleinhans brings a strong financial background to Vintage Wine Estates, where he will continue to direct The Sommelier Company. He earned his PhD in wine-focused business strategy from the University of California, Irvine. Prior to founding The Sommelier Company, Mr. Kleinhans founded The Council of Whiskey Masters and held the roles of Vice President at PIMCO, Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager at INVSCO and KPMG, and was named a U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Sommelier Company First VWE Acquisition Since Public Listing on NASDAQSANTA ROSA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus