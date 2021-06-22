BioCorRx Welcomes Four Experts to Expanded Scientific Advisory Board

ANAHEIM, CA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (“BioCorRx” or the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced the addition of Dr. Ashok Kumar MSc DIoD FRCPath, Michael Howcroft, Priya Jambhekar, and Dr. Jeff Witkin to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The new board members raise the number of Company advisors to seven.



Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, “We’re thrilled to have these drug developer experts and influencers join our SAB. All four bring their own unique set of skills and network to our board. They will help accelerate our progress and provide invaluable insights as we proceed to human trials for BICX104, a gradual release implantable naltrexone pellet for opioid use disorder. Additionally, several of the new additions will also be valuable to the growth of the Company’s treatment programs for substance use disorder and weight management. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation’s drug overdose epidemic even worse, and people are in urgent need for treatment that is effective and safe, and we look forward to bringing our product to market.”

The additional SAB members are as follows:

Dr. Jeff Witkin is a Research Fellow with RespireRx Inc., and the co-founder of the Laboratory of Antiepileptic Drug Discovery where he holds a research appointment at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI. He heads the Witkin Consulting Group that advises companies working on the development of novel therapeutics in the areas of neurology and psychiatry. He is also one of the founders of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals based in New York, NY. For 17 years prior, Dr. Witkin headed a laboratory in Neuroscience Discovery at the Lilly Research Labs, Eli Lilly and Company, in Indianapolis, Indiana. There he headed the biology efforts to discover multiple antidepressants, and a novel glutamate-based anticonvulsant, and the GABAA receptor potentiator KRM-II-81. Some of these compounds are currently in clinical development. Prior to working at the Lilly Research Labs, he headed the Drug Development Group for the intramural research program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 14 years. He is a world class scientist with over 250 peer-reviewed publications and multiple scientific awards and honors.