Telos Corporation Authorized as CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO)

Cybersecurity strategy, assessment and implementation leader to help prepare the Defense Supply Chain for CMMC

ASHBURN, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).

As a CMMC-AB RPO, Telos offers consulting services to more than 300,000 organizations seeking CMMC compliance to be eligible for contract awards by the Department of Defense (DoD).

While there are hundreds of RPOs listed in the CMMC-AB Marketplace, Telos offers an enormous depth of experience in assessing and implementing federal security standards. Using proven methodologies honed through decades of experience with the DoD, Telos’ CMMC Registered Practitioners (RPs) and other highly qualified personnel will assist with:

  • Scoping the CMMC effort
  • Cataloging CMMC Contract Requirements
  • Identifying the data supply chain for federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI)
  • Determining CMMC level and control selection
  • Modifying security architecture required for CMMC compliance
  • Performing self-assessments and gap analysis
  • Remediating vulnerabilities
  • Generating a NIST SP 800-171 DOD Assessment Methodology Scorecard
  • Developing a continuous monitoring and compliance strategy

“Telos is a leading expert in assessing and implementing cybersecurity for federal systems and information and is a natural fit for this market,” said Gianna Price, a CMMC-AB RP and a Telos Solutions Architect. “Our cleared and credentialed security experts offer the skills, capabilities, and background to prepare organizations to establish and demonstrate cybersecurity maturity.”

Organizations that store, process, or transmit DoD federal contract information (FCI) or controlled unclassified information (CUI) are required to comply with CMMC, the new DoD standard for handling FCI and CUI in non-government systems. In a phased approach that has already been initiated, the DOD will identify a CMMC Level required for each contract. Only organizations that have achieved the specified CMMC Level, with validation and certification from the CMMC-AB, will be considered for the contract award.

For more information about Telos’ CMMC RPO services, visit: https://cmmcab.org/marketplace/telos-corporation.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.         

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com         
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com





