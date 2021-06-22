checkAd

Integrity Health Corporation Shareholders Update

PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company” or “FTEG”) (OTCMKTS: FTEG) issues the following Letter to Shareholders from the CEO:

I am pleased to provide an update for the FTEG Shareholders.

The Clean Life redesign is now complete and is now live today at 1:00 pm PST www.trycleanlife.com. We are excited to announce that all FTEG shareholders will receive a 25% off on your total order; please email vip@trycleanlife.com and make sure to include your name, address and phone number to receive coupon code. 

About Integrity Health Corporation

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Integrity Health Corporation filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Integrity Health Corporation

2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA 

602 806-9292

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800; amazzone@transmediagroup.com





