Mimecast Names David Raissipour as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Appointment will accelerate innovation and market leadership, driving new enterprise business

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the appointment of David Raissipour as Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO). Raissipour brings 30 years’ experience in the enterprise software industry and will support the company’s strategy to accelerate innovation to serve customers and partners. Created with growth in mind, this new role brings together the company’s product management and engineering organizations into one fully integrated team.



“Every day we read about organizations who have been disrupted by cybersecurity incidents impacting lives and livelihoods. The need for simpler, more effective protection and cyber resilience is clear,” said Peter Bauer, Mimecast’s chief executive officer. “We have an opportunity to contribute at an even greater scale through product development and growth, and David will help us get there.”

Bauer continued “David joins at an exciting time in Mimecast’s journey and brings leadership and operational expertise to help build on our success as a cloud native cybersecurity company and develop our next generation of products and technologies.”

Most recently Raissipour served as the senior vice president, Sophos Cloud Platform Group & Sophos Messaging Security Group at Sophos. He has experience across a diverse set of enterprise software products, and prior to Sophos he held executive roles at Carbonite and RSA and spent 14 years at Microsoft Corporation where he held numerous, senior leadership roles.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to join the Mimecast executive team and help take the company to next level,” said Raissipour. “Organizations are communicating and collaborating in new ways, expanding security risk beyond email. Tool sprawl and lack of integration compounds the risk, but we are well positioned to tackle these challenges and make our customers more cyber resilient. I’m excited to be a part of Mimecast as a technology innovator, and look forward to accelerating product innovation, and expanding our enterprise business.”