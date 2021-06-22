AgEagle Aerial Systems Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “We are very pleased with the prospect of being added to the Russell 3000 Index, which will mark an exciting milestone for our Company – one that should help raise greater awareness of AgEagle in the institutional investment community.”

WICHITA, Kan., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that it expects to join the broad market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market close on June 25, 2021, according to the most recent preliminary list of additions posted June 18, 2021 by FTSE Russell.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large cap Russell 1000 Index or small cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell U.S. indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit www.ftserussell.com .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age by providing American-made, scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to commercial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com , www.measure.com and www.micasense.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts: