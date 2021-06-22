checkAd

AgEagle Aerial Systems Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

WICHITA, Kan., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that it expects to join the broad market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market close on June 25, 2021, according to the most recent preliminary list of additions posted June 18, 2021 by FTSE Russell.

Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “We are very pleased with the prospect of being added to the Russell 3000 Index, which will mark an exciting milestone for our Company – one that should help raise greater awareness of AgEagle in the institutional investment community.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization.  Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large cap Russell 1000 Index or small cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.  FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.  Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.  Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.  For more information on the Russell U.S. indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit www.ftserussell.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age by providing American-made, scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to commercial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com, www.measure.com and www.micasense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media:          
Gateway Investor Relations Clarity PR          
Matt Glover or Cody Cree Monica Feig          
Phone: 949-574-3860 Phone: 818-917-0770          
Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com Email: ageagle@clarity.pr          




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgEagle Aerial Systems Set to Join Russell 3000 Index WICHITA, Kan., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that it expects to join the broad market Russell 3000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus