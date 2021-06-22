International Land Alliance Resumes Construction at Oasis Park Resort

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. ( OTCQB:ILAL ) , (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, has resumed construction and service work at Oasis Park Resort for Phase I of the project, including marking the access road, staking residential lots, and site preparation for the clubhouse area model homes. Total inventory for the project includes 1,344 residential home sites for which ILA has obtained approval to develop and sell.

The Company recently announced it has pre-sold 75 residential lots at Oasis Park Resort, located approximately 8 km south of Rancho Costa Verde Development (“RCV”), in which ILA holds a 25% interest investment.

“We are in a great position to resume construction at Oasis Park Resort, and through our partnership with RCV, we have expanded resources that will enable us to ramp up sales and marketing momentum at the development,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. "While the pandemic-related challenges and travel restrictions delayed the timeline on construction, we capitalized on the down time to optimize our operations across the ILA portfolio. With travel quickly returning to the region, we are seeing tremendous demand for luxury, sustainable homes at an attractive price point, and I look forward to executing on this next phase of the Oasis Park development plan.”

Phase II of the Oasis Park Resort construction will begin in summer 2021, which will include the construction of a swimming pool and other various amenities.

Oasis Park Resort is a 497-acre master-planned beachfront community with picturesque mountain views, located just south of San Felipe, Baja California on the Sea of Cortez, one of the world's most prolific salt-water habitats. There are approvals to sell up to 1,344 residential home sites approximately ¼-acre each with starting prices of $49,000. In addition to residential lots, there is a boutique hotel, timeshare/vacation club, special commercial center and nautical center with boat launch and fishing marina. The Oasis Park Resort is a self-contained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar power and green technology.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

