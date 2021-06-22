Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Product Specifications and Initiates Sales for Fully Electric Medium-Duty VMC 1200 Truck

Initial Electric Truck Deliveries to Begin in Q1 2022VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor", "VMC" or the "Company") (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading …

Powered by a cutting edge 150 kWh Li-Ion battery and an electrical powertrain that provides up to 150 kWh of power and 800 Ft Lbs. of torque, the VMC 1200 has a 6,000-pound load capacity and an expected range up to 150 miles on a single charge. The medium duty electric truck leverages Vicinity's proven EV experience in a popular cab-over design at an attractive price, making it well suited for urban environments and construction or delivery applications.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor", "VMC" or the "Company") (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today released specifications for the new VMC 1200, a fully electric Class 3 medium-duty commercial truck.

Standard features include driver conveniences including a high-back comfort seat, keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 3-person seating and the ability to use the battery for on-site power, eliminating the need to transport large, noisy generators. The vehicle is capable of fully charging from a level 3 EV fast charger in 2.5 hours and from a standard level 2 charger in as little as 5 hours. For a complete list of specifications, please visit the Company's website at https://vicinitymotorcorp.com/images/VMC1200SpecificationsFlyer.pdf.

Foto: Accesswire

Pictured Above: The all-new Vicinity 1200 Fully Electric Class 3 Truck

"With our final design specifications in place, the VMC 1200 can now be ordered by our robust network of existing dealerships throughout North America," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "Production of the vehicles is underway and commercial deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022. Our sales team is already introducing the demonstration VMC 1200 model to our dealer network and are very pleased to see very strong interest in it."

"Due to expected heavy order flow for the VMC 1200, we have planned production levels of up to 1,000 units in 2022. We look forward to building a strong source of supplemental growth through this zero-emission line of medium duty trucks to complement our full line of Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ and Classic buses."

See Proactive Investors interview with VMC Founder and CEO, William Trainer here.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.