EnviroLeach Commences Civil Action to Protect its Intellectual Property

22.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) announces that, in order to protect its intellectual property, it has commenced a civil action against …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) announces that, in order to protect its intellectual property, it has commenced a civil action against Mineworx Technologies Ltd. and related parties (collectively, the "Mineworx Defendants"), in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The Notice of Civil Claim against the Mineworx Defendants includes, among other things, the following allegations:

  • The Mineworx Defendants, through various agreements with EnviroLeach (collectively, "Access Agreements"), gained access to certain of EnviroLeach's intellectual property ("EnviroLeach's IP") relating to the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly chemical formulas and technologies for use in the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors.
  • EnviroLeach terminated those Access Agreements with the Mineworx Defendants on several grounds, but principally on the basis that the Mineworx Defendants have misappropriated EnviroLeach's IP in breach of those Access Agreements.
  • As a result of the termination of those Access Agreements, and absence a license from EnviroLeach, the Mineworx Defendants are not entitled to make, construct, use, or otherwise exploit any of EnviroLeach's IP. As the Mineworx Defendants do not have any such license or permission from EnviroLeach, EnviroLeach has given the Mineworx Defendants notice on several occasions to cease and desist using EnviroLeach's IP and to remove all contradicting representations of same from their corporate literature and website.
  • Not only have the Mineworx Defendants not complied with EnviroLeach's notices to them to cease and desist using EnviroLeach's IP, the Mineworx Defendants have continued to make public statements in relation to their purported ability to develop and commercialize "proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals".
  • Based on the Mineworx Defendants' own public disclosure, absent the prior access to EnviroLeach's IP (which access has been terminated and the Mineworx Defendants are no longer entitled to use), the Mineworx Defendants did not have the scientific or technical resources and capabilities to develop and commercialize "proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals".

EnviroLeach has invested over $30 million and 4 years in research and development of EnviroLeach's proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals, including methods for the extraction of platinum and palladium metals from recycled automotive catalytic converters (spent catalysts) using EnviroLeach's hydrometallurgical technologies. The Mineworx Defendants are now purporting to be competing with EnviroLeach in the recovery of PGM's from spent catalysts using a chemical formula and process based on EnviroLeach's IP and patents without a license to do so from EnviroLeach. These actions by the Mineworx Defendants are in breach of the Access Agreements, confidentiality agreements as well as the Asset Purchase Agreement between Mineworx and EnviroLeach dated December 19, 2016.

