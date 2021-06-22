EnviroLeach Commences Civil Action to Protect its Intellectual Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) announces that, in order to protect its intellectual property, it has commenced a civil action against …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) announces that, in order to protect its intellectual property, it has commenced a civil action against Mineworx Technologies Ltd. and related parties (collectively, the "Mineworx Defendants"), in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The Notice of Civil Claim against the Mineworx Defendants includes, among other things, the following allegations: