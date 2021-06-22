Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

﻿Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $55 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols GDV (Class A Shares) and GDV.PR.A (Preferred Shares).

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $12.80 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 9.4% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.3%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) on June 11, 2021, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.