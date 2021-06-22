checkAd

Fentura to Acquire Farmers State Bank of Munith

FENTON, Mich. and MUNITH, Mich., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boards of directors of Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM), the holding company for Fenton-based The State Bank, and Farmers State Bank based in Munith, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement by which Fentura Financial, Inc. (“Fentura”) will acquire Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) for $15.5 million in cash consideration.  Based on current shares outstanding, shareholders of FSB will receive $103.33 in cash for each share. 

The Boards of Directors of both financial institutions have unanimously approved the purchase, which will include the acquisition of all FSB’s stock by Fentura.  Excluding transaction costs, Fentura expects earnings per share (“EPS”) to be enhanced by 12-14% in each of the first two years following closing. The transaction is expected to dilute tangible book value by 6.1% at closing but anticipates earn back of the tangible book value dilution in less than four years using the crossover method. An investor presentation providing more details on the transaction can be found on Fentura’s website at www.fentura.com.   

As of March 31, 2021, FSB reported $104 million in assets, $45 million in loans and $95 million in deposits. The State Bank’s branch offices will increase to 20 locations, with the addition of FSB’s offices in Munith, Stockbridge and Grass Lake. 

Ron Justice, President & CEO of Fentura stated, “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Farmers State Bank and expand The State Bank into Ingham and Jackson counties. The combination brings together two organizations that believe in community banking and a shared commitment to serving our clients and local communities. The resulting Bank operations will further enhance our strong core deposit base, allowing us to enhance shareholder value by taking advantage of asset growth opportunities and expansion into new market areas.”

Craig Goodlock, Chairman & CEO of FSB commented, “I am so pleased to be able to introduce The State Bank to the communities I have served for some forty years and that this bank has served for nearly one hundred years. It is heartening to me to note that The State Bank is actually twenty-four years older than Farmers State Bank, having been formed in 1898! The State Bank is a well-run, well-performing institution with which I have been familiar throughout much of my career. The combination of our two community banks will provide a greater suite of both consumer and commercial products, the trust and wealth management products that Farmers State Bank has not been able to offer but are in great demand locally, and expanded on-line access for opening deposit accounts and completing loan applications. The residents of our towns, villages, and countryside will be very pleased with what this merged community bank can do for them.”

