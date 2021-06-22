checkAd

AmeraMex International Inks Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $1 Million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received $981,500 in equipment orders. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $15.6 million.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are kicking off the week with orders totaling approximately $1 million. These orders consist of forklifts, loaded container handlers, large capacity forklifts, a utility yard truck, and a 135-foot manlift. The equipment is shipping next month to sawmills and logistics companies located in California, the Pacific Northwest and Mexico.

"We are having a great year and believe it will be our best year since 2008 when the Company reported $23.6 million in revenue," added Hamre.

The Taylor XLC-975 Dedicated Loaded Container Handler is designed to handle Loaded Containers stacked up to 5-High. This truck features a Heavy-Duty Taylor designed Top-pick 4-point spreader, 236-in. wheelbase, 388 HP Tier 4 Final diesel engine, and End-User diagnostics that allow the customer to customize operating parameters and troubleshoot most codes without the need for a service call. Taylor Big Red... Port Operations Specialist! Common applications include, but not limited to, Port Operations, Stevedoring & Container Yards, Intermodal.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member 
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

Disclaimer

