Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. Announces Record Revenue

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that its subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ("Rokin") has achieved record revenue for the month of May, 2021.

Rokin's revenue for the month of May 2021 was $196,803, primarily due to the launch and robust sales of several new products such as the Stinger Vaporizer, which uses a uniquely designed heated ceramic tip combined with a removable water-filtration chamber. The Stinger features a durable metal body and an easy to fill water chamber that cools down the vapor to a comfortable temperature and enhances the flavor of concentrates.

Rokin plans to exhibit this new technology along with the Company's current popular models at the upcoming Champs trade show being held July 27 th - 30 th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CHAMPS TRADE SHOWS has established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry and is an industry leader with several shows in multiple states annually.

Devon Diaz, COO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., commented: 'Rokin is setting the market on fire and quickly becoming the most recognized company in leading vape technology. Our Company is producing vapes with the most powerful electronic dab straw on the market. No longer will customers need to rely on the older, and not always reliable, and more expensive concentrate pen technology with this impressive handheld device which costs less than $100. Rokin is establishing itself as an industry leader, delivering on its mission of ingenuity, high quality and value-oriented products that are growing rapidly in popularity."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.