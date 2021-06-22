checkAd

Thule Group Boosts Business Sustainability with Emerald's Elastic Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:13  |  24   |   |   

Digital Technology Rollout Enhances Print Free Wholesale Merchandising

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Holding, Inc. (Emerald) today announced that Thule Group, a leading global company of products for sports and outdoor activities, has deployed Emerald's Elastic Suite digital catalog solution to enhance the sustainability of their B2B sales and marketing programs.  The move builds upon Thule Group's strong commitment to print-free digital wholesale merchandising by introducing a more integrated, targeted and curated purchasing process with the group's retail partners. 

"At the Thule Group, we are very excited to further our sustainability efforts by seeking out partners that not only share our vision and values but who help us build upon our ongoing legacy of environmental stewardship," said Schuyler Horton, Vice President of Sales and Service. "While we've already been using digital catalogs, we encountered some limitations which required custom print runs.  Thanks to our partnership with Elastic and the flexibility of their platform, we've been able to expand our capabilities and create dynamically segmented digital catalogs and offer the right product mix to our unique retail customers and channels – eliminating the need to print." 

Thule Group is a longtime member of the UN Global Compact and the company's sustainability efforts conform to the Global Reporting Initiative's principles and guidelines. The rollout of Elastic is consistent with Thule Group's decision to join the internationally renowned Science Based Targets Initiative in support of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.  As a result, the company is setting even clearer goals for its continuous long-term work to reduce its own and suppliers' greenhouse gas emissions. 

"It is a privilege for the entire Elastic team to partner with a legendary global leader in sustainable manufacturing like Thule Group, and assist them in optimizing the efficiency of their B2B sales programming," said Johan Westerholm, General Manager Europe, Elastic Suite. "We are actively engaged with Thule Group, helping them create a more curated approach to their wholesale merchandising while achieving a higher level of B2B sales segmentation with specific target retailers." 

Custom wholesale digital product catalogs via Elastic will now be seamlessly shared with Thule's global network of retailers. Thule Case Logic and SportRack brands will be included in the rollout to company sales reps.  Worldwide deployment of Elastic covers Thule Group's regions of EMEA, North America and Asia.

