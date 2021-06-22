Thule Group Boosts Business Sustainability with Emerald's Elastic Suite

Digital Technology Rollout Enhances Print Free Wholesale Merchandising

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Holding, Inc. (Emerald) today announced that Thule Group, a leading global company of products for sports and outdoor activities, has deployed Emerald's Elastic Suite digital catalog solution to enhance the sustainability of their B2B sales and marketing programs. The move builds upon Thule Group's strong commitment to print-free digital wholesale merchandising by introducing a more integrated, targeted and curated purchasing process with the group's retail partners.

"At the Thule Group, we are very excited to further our sustainability efforts by seeking out partners that not only share our vision and values but who help us build upon our ongoing legacy of environmental stewardship," said Schuyler Horton, Vice President of Sales and Service. "While we've already been using digital catalogs, we encountered some limitations which required custom print runs. Thanks to our partnership with Elastic and the flexibility of their platform, we've been able to expand our capabilities and create dynamically segmented digital catalogs and offer the right product mix to our unique retail customers and channels – eliminating the need to print."