Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Lopatta

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Kerstin
Last name(s): Lopatta
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.00 EUR 7144.00 EUR
38.20 EUR 2292.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.0484 EUR 9436.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
Wertpapier


