DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): IPO The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing in the United States of America 22-Jun-2021 / 15:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing in the United States of America



Berlin, 22 June 2021 - The Social Chain AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: PU11:Xetra, ISIN: DE000A1YC996) ("Company"), is currently evaluating the options of an uplisting of the shares currently listed on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange ("Uplisting") including assessing a listing in the United States of America. It is currently intended to execute the public offering exclusively from new shares issued by The Social Chain AG as part of a capital increase from authorized capital. In preparation for the uplisting, the Management Board of the Company has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to propose the adoption of a resolution for authorized capital to the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The uplisting currently under consideration, including the option to list in the United States, is intended to support the Company to implement its expansion strategy.

The uplisting could be completed within the next 12 months, depending on market and other conditions. The terms of the offering, the timing of the transaction and the location of the listing will be decided by the Company at a later date.