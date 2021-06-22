checkAd

Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Sage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sage, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions. This partnership integrates Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to provide Sage clients with expanded access to cross-border payments*.

Cambridge’s integration with Sage Intacct will allow Sage clients* to make mass payments to their international vendors in 145+ currencies to over 200 countries, as well as reconcile all payments with Sage Intacct with a click of a button. The integrated solution will help improve AP team efficiency by removing the need for manual duplication of data in multiple applications and should save them time and money.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with the Sage Intacct team to deliver an integrated solution that increases efficiencies in delivering cross-border payments at a competitive FX conversion,” says Corinne MacMillan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Cambridge Global Payments. “This partnership furthers Cambridge’s vision of collaborating with key players in the payments and technology spaces to help simplify the accounts payable process.”

“As a leading provider of cloud financial management software and strong proponent for best-in-class solutions, the addition of Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform to the Sage Intacct Marketplace provide a new way for our customers to further streamline their AP process,” said Melody Williams, VP of Sales Strategy and Operations at Sage. “By leveraging Cambridge’s solutions, our joint customers can more easily to tap into new markets, operate more confidently and collaborate with vendors and other businesses more effectively.”

To learn more about the Cambridge Global Payments and the Sage Integration, please visit the Sage Intacct Marketplace - https://marketplace.intacct.com/MPListing?lid=a2D0H000000CDEYUA4.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner since 1992, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Access and use of system is subject to successful onboarding of clients

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of various corporations in the Cambridge group of companies including Cambridge Mercantile Corp., Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.), Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Limited and Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

FleetCor Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Sage Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sage, a leader in cloud-based business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Western Equipment Dealers Association
01.06.21
FLEETCOR Completes AFEX Cross-Border Acquisition