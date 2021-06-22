checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at Virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be hosting a fireside chat at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:40am PDT. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com, following the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita; senior vice president of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations, Bill Ferrante; and senior director of Investor Relations Eric Monroe, will discuss the company’s growth strategies and financial performance.

The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to visit the investor site where this and other investor presentations are available.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

