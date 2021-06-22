Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at Virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be hosting a fireside chat at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:40am PDT. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com, following the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita; senior vice president of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations, Bill Ferrante; and senior director of Investor Relations Eric Monroe, will discuss the company’s growth strategies and financial performance.