Voya launches new Stable Value offering to help retirement savers with their financial security
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the launch of a new and distinctive stable value solution that provides differentiated sector allocations and manager diversity. The new fund — known as the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund — will be managed by Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) and Ramirez Asset Management (RAM), an affiliate of Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., which is one the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment firms in the U.S., and is celebrating its 50th year of serving clients. The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund is available to any workplace retirement savings plan currently eligible to use stable value as an investment option.
“Voya has been providing stable value solutions since the start of the defined contribution marketplace,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions at Voya Financial. “As a core investment vehicle, Stable Value funds are a popular option offered in 401(k), 401(a) and 457 plans. We’re thrilled to offer a new and unique solution through the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund, which provides a specific focus on retirement security. Having a low-risk investment option can help individuals navigate market stress during uncertain times, which is an important consideration given what many experienced this past year amid the pandemic.”
The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund strategy is centered around capturing the experience and tenure of two best-in-class asset managers, who together seek to deliver a high-quality, diversified fixed income portfolio designed to optimize the objective of delivering top-tier, risk-adjusted returns. It is managed with a defined set of investment guidelines by the lead portfolio manager, Voya IM, and sub-adviser, RAM. Key fund features include:
- Focus on high-quality, diversified fixed income strategy optimized for pursuing strong risk-adjusted returns.
- A dynamic sector allocation process whereby Voya IM and RAM regularly evaluate macroeconomic and thematic insights that drive a risk profile based on their views of the best relative symmetry between risk and return in the market.
- Voya IM’s rigorous security selection process that performs in-depth security-level analysis with a focus on fundamentals, technical analysis and valuations across bond market sectors, leveraging quantitative toolsets and incorporating broader macro insights into security-level analysis.
- A strategic allocation to the taxable municipal bond asset class, RAM utilizes its sector expertise and a proprietary credit evaluation model to offer access to essential infrastructure with attractive yields and higher credit quality.
“At Voya, we believe providing investment solutions that support individuals when it comes to retirement security is fundamental to helping Americans achieve their retirement savings goals,” said Christine Hurtsellers, CEO of Voya Investment Management. “The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund strives to support this goal, while offering the collective expertise of two leading investment management firms: Voya IM and RAM, which together have more than 70 years of investment experience.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare