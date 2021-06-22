Voya launches new Stable Value offering to help retirement savers with their financial security

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the launch of a new and distinctive stable value solution that provides differentiated sector allocations and manager diversity. The new fund — known as the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund — will be managed by Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) and Ramirez Asset Management (RAM), an affiliate of Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., which is one the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment firms in the U.S., and is celebrating its 50th year of serving clients. The Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund is available to any workplace retirement savings plan currently eligible to use stable value as an investment option.

“Voya has been providing stable value solutions since the start of the defined contribution marketplace,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions at Voya Financial. “As a core investment vehicle, Stable Value funds are a popular option offered in 401(k), 401(a) and 457 plans. We’re thrilled to offer a new and unique solution through the Voya/RAM Focus Stable Value Fund, which provides a specific focus on retirement security. Having a low-risk investment option can help individuals navigate market stress during uncertain times, which is an important consideration given what many experienced this past year amid the pandemic.”