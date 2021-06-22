checkAd

Cloudflare Integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to Help Customers Make the Most of Their Security Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced new integrations with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to make it easier for businesses to connect and analyze key insights across their infrastructure. Now, businesses will be able to funnel security insights from Cloudflare directly into their preferred analytics platform to easily analyze in the context of their entire technology stack – without the cost or complexity of building custom integrations.

“CISOs want their security teams to focus on security, not building clunky and costly integrations just to get insights from all of the different applications and tools in their infrastructure," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We saw an opportunity to make that process faster, easier, and cheaper, working with other top analytics platforms to bring added value to our customers. Now, we can give security teams the tools they need to have visibility and added security across the entire stack, even the parts beyond Cloudflare."

In today’s security environment, CISOs rely on data insights to make critical decisions on how to help prevent, detect and mitigate threats. To get the most out of their security data, many companies want to see that data in the context of insights they’re receiving from other applications within their overall technology stack. To do so, security teams have traditionally had to build and maintain costly, time-consuming, and fragile integrations with their analytics platforms.

With these integrations, security teams can now extend the valuable insights provided by Cloudflare Logs to their entire stack. Cloudflare’s security logs can be ingested directly to Azure Sentinel, Datadog, Splunk, and Sumo Logic within a few clicks. As a result, security teams can view the insights from Cloudflare in the context of their broader infrastructure. For example, today a customer that catches a SQL injection attack is alerted, and can block additional traffic from the attacker’s IP address directly in Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall. With an integration to an analytics platform, they could also see all past activity from that IP address across all applications and infrastructure, not just Cloudflare.

