checkAd

Tide to Design First Laundry Detergent for Space, To Begin Stain Removal Testing on International Space Station in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Tide has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space. Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space. The study could have potential on-planet implications like innovative solutions for resource and environmental challenges on Earth. Aligning with Tide’s decade-long sustainability commitment, Ambition 2030, Tide will strive to bring off-planet learnings back to everyday consumer products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005280/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Long
Basispreis 122,37€
Hebel 12,30
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 144,18€
Hebel 11,88
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) wear clothing several times before replacing with a new set. Clothing is delivered to the station through resupply shipment opportunities. The limited cargo capacity makes the practice of replenishing the clothing supply challenging for deep space missions, such as Artemis Moon missions and a crewed roundtrip Mars mission. Without a laundry solution, 160 pounds of clothing per crew member per year are launched to ISS. Human roundtrip missions to Mars could be two to three years in length.

Major challenges for off-Earth laundering include ingredient safety and compatibility with NASA life support systems, and the limited amount of water available per wash load and the requirement that the wash water be purified back to drinking-quality water. To combat these challenges, Tide has developed a fully degradable detergent, specifically designed for use in space to solve malodor, cleanliness and stain removal problems for washable items used during deep space missions, while being suitable for use in a close-loop water system.

Onboard a 2022 cargo launch to the space station, “Mission PGTide” (P&G Telescience Investigation of Detergent Experiments), teams will test the stability of cleaning ingredients under microgravity conditions and exposure to the radiation levels experienced in space in partnership with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory and SEOPS. In addition, the stain removal ingredients and performance will be tested onboard the ISS through experiments with Tide To Go Wipes and Tide To Go Pens.

"The ISS National Lab is excited to work with the P&G team once again as they push the limits of their research and development onboard the orbiting laboratory,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, Acting Chief Scientist for the ISS National Lab. “Through private-sector utilization of the space station, companies like P&G can conduct investigations in ways not possible on Earth to develop new consumer products, enhance existing products, and better understand processes that further business models both on the ground and in low Earth orbit. We look forward to this first investigation of Tide in Space and hope that many more will soon follow."

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tide to Design First Laundry Detergent for Space, To Begin Stain Removal Testing on International Space Station in 2022 Tide has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space. Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space. The study could have …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:01 Uhr
Tide to Design First Laundry Detergent for Space, to Begin Stain Removal Testing on International Space Station in 2022
18.06.21
Procter & Gamble & Tribeca Studios Announce Widen the Screen Film Program Premiere at Tribeca Festival
17.06.21
P&G eröffnet neues globales Product Supply Innovation Center in Kronberg im Taunus, um Innovationen für nachhaltige Liefer- und Wertschöpfungsketten für die Zukunft zu entwickeln (FOTO)
17.06.21
Professional Golfers Max Homa and Will Zalatoris Join Gillette Deodorant to Launch The 72 Club
16.06.21
Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers
14.06.21
Jetzt neu: Fairy Antibakteriell - für einen rundum hygienischen Abwasch
09.06.21
All Good Diapers Teams up With Ciara and Russell Wilson to Celebrate the New Generation of Parents and Babies Changing the World
07.06.21
Procter & Gamble enthüllt zusammen mit dem Organisationskomitee der Olympischen Spiele Tokio 2020 und dem Internationalen Olympischen Komitee das aus recyceltem Kunststoff hergestellte Siegerehrungspodium der Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele...
07.06.21
Allyson Felix Defines Her Legacy Ahead of Tokyo 2020 with Pantene’s “What’s Your Legacy” Campaign
06.06.21
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien findet