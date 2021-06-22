Sierra Wireless Announces New HL78 Series Modules Extending Leadership in Growing LPWA Market

Adding to the success of the existing HL7800 and HL7802 , the newly announced HL7810 and HL7812 modules , and the recently announced HL7845 module for smart energy solutions, all support 3GPP’s Release 14 enabling faster data speeds and further reducing power consumption.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new HL78 Series modules – the HL7810 and HL7812 , for battery powered and low power deployments that require deep area coverage such as smart energy solutions, smart city applications, asset tracking, commercial buildings, manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture.

A Large and Growing Market

According to a recent report, ‘ABI Research has found that shipments of asset trackers will increase by more than 50% annually through 2024, driven by growth in Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology,’ and another report by Market Watch states that the ‘Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) market is projected to surpass USD 65 billion by 2025.’

The New Sierra Wireless HL7810/12 Series – The Next Generation of LPWA

Sierra Wireless’ new HL7810 and HL7812 LTE-M and NB-IoT modules for the industrial IoT offer the lowest power consumption in their class to support Cat-M1 and Cat-NB2 networks around the world and reduce operational and device maintenance costs. In addition, the modules feature a high transmit power of at least 23dBm to ensure coverage in even challenging locations such as remote rural areas and deep underground.

The modules also offer the highest level of end-to-end security, minimizing the risk of IoT solutions. Security is designed in from the start, with encrypted security keys now stored in a secure element for an added layer of protection from the edge to the cloud.

“With the launch of our new HL78 Series modules, the HL7810 and HL7812, Sierra Wireless continues to lead with the most innovative and secure LPWA module portfolio on the market,” said Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Furthermore, we found that they can provide customers with over ten years of battery life, reducing 80% of truck rolls needed for battery replacement.”

Simplifying IoT Projects with Global Connectivity and a Set of Edge and Cloud APIs

The HL78 Series can shorten development time and simplify product integration with the modules’ built-in connectivity (embedded SIM and optional connectivity services) and the most comprehensive set of simple APIs (Application Programing Interfaces) available at the edge and in the cloud. Furthermore, Sierra Wireless’ solutions are provisioned to securely connect to the cloud, enabling remote device monitoring and management.