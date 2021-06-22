Sterling Ranked #11 in Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 Performing Companies of 2020

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company has been ranked #11 in the Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 Performing Companies of 2020 and ranked #5 in revenue growth for that same grouping. The Chronicle 100 is a list of publicly traded companies in the Houston area that are ranked based on the average of four performance criteria rankings: total revenue, EPS growth, revenue growth and one-year total return.

“We are grateful to have been included on the Houston Chronicle’s list of Top 100 Performing Companies for 2020 especially during a most difficult year that 2020 was for us all as we faced the uncertainties the pandemic relentlessly presented. I’d firstly like to thank everyone at Sterling for achieving this distinction and for their support and dedication to our customers, our communities and each other,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO. “We are especially proud of the fact that we were ranked 11th this year, up seven spots from our ranking of 18th last year. We feel that this ranking is indicative of our continued execution and sustainability of our strategy of diversifying into higher-margin businesses with inherently lower risk. Our ranking demonstrates the continued push of everyone at Sterling to generate value for our customers and shareholders, and we look forward to trying to continuously improve this ranking in 2021 and the years to come.”