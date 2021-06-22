checkAd

Sterling Ranked #11 in Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 Performing Companies of 2020

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company has been ranked #11 in the Houston Chronicle’s Top 100 Performing Companies of 2020 and ranked #5 in revenue growth for that same grouping. The Chronicle 100 is a list of publicly traded companies in the Houston area that are ranked based on the average of four performance criteria rankings: total revenue, EPS growth, revenue growth and one-year total return.

“We are grateful to have been included on the Houston Chronicle’s list of Top 100 Performing Companies for 2020 especially during a most difficult year that 2020 was for us all as we faced the uncertainties the pandemic relentlessly presented. I’d firstly like to thank everyone at Sterling for achieving this distinction and for their support and dedication to our customers, our communities and each other,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO. “We are especially proud of the fact that we were ranked 11th this year, up seven spots from our ranking of 18th last year. We feel that this ranking is indicative of our continued execution and sustainability of our strategy of diversifying into higher-margin businesses with inherently lower risk. Our ranking demonstrates the continued push of everyone at Sterling to generate value for our customers and shareholders, and we look forward to trying to continuously improve this ranking in 2021 and the years to come.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors’ and customers’ actions and weather conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including those risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management’s belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management’s belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

