ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Transforming customer service requires looking at the end-to-end customer experience from initial engagement through issue resolution. Organizations traditionally focus on the engagement layer of customer service, which involves how customers make requests and how agents perform on the phone and in chats. Delivering great customer experiences also requires streamlining and automating the other critical aspect of customer service – fulfilling customers’ requests – which is performed in the customer operations layer.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center. 1 This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been recognized as a Leader for its Customer Service Management (CSM) solution. According to a 2021 Gartner Market Share report, ServiceNow’s market share in worldwide revenue grew 75.6% in the Customer Service and Support market in 2020. 2

ServiceNow offers a unique set of capabilities, enabled by digital workflows, that unite front-, middle- and back-office teams to simplify engagement, solve issues quickly and fix problems before customers notice they exist.

“Speed, agility and efficiency are must-have requirements for customer service in today’s environment,” said John Ball, SVP and GM of Customer Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Powered by the Now Platform, ServiceNow delivers a complete solution for customer engagement and operations to improve the end-to-end customer experience and drive operational efficiency across industries.”

ServiceNow Customer Service Management is expected to be a $1B annual contract value (ACV) business for the company with an ACV run rate of more than $400 million as of the end of 2020. More than 1,500 customers use ServiceNow Customer Workflow products to modernize their customer service operations and drive customer loyalty, including AT&T, Capita Software, Lloyds Bank and Swarovski.

ServiceNow believes Gartner's recognition of its CSM portfolio validates its approach to enhancing customer experiences by connecting customer engagement and customer operations with digital workflows.

ServiceNow has continued to enhance and evolve its CSM offering, with innovations including:

Workforce Optimization provides clear visibility into performance, makes customer service operations more efficient and gives managers actionable tools to manage their most important resource–people.

provides clear visibility into performance, makes customer service operations more efficient and gives managers actionable tools to manage their most important resource–people. Process Optimization enables organizations to visually discover bottlenecks and inefficiencies where automation and streamlined workflows can improve the end-to-end customer experience.

enables organizations to visually discover bottlenecks and inefficiencies where automation and streamlined workflows can improve the end-to-end customer experience. Engagement Messenger for CSM provides contextual services and allows customers to both natively embed self-service into any web application and have the ability to escalate to human assistance. This capability powers knowledge management, service catalog, live chat and virtual agents, all through a consumer-grade experience.

Additional Information: