checkAd

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.1 This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been recognized as a Leader for its Customer Service Management (CSM) solution. According to a 2021 Gartner Market Share report, ServiceNow’s market share in worldwide revenue grew 75.6% in the Customer Service and Support market in 2020.2

Transforming customer service requires looking at the end-to-end customer experience from initial engagement through issue resolution. Organizations traditionally focus on the engagement layer of customer service, which involves how customers make requests and how agents perform on the phone and in chats. Delivering great customer experiences also requires streamlining and automating the other critical aspect of customer service – fulfilling customers’ requests – which is performed in the customer operations layer.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Servicenow!
Short
Basispreis 578,04€
Hebel 11,52
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 481,82€
Hebel 9,75
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ServiceNow offers a unique set of capabilities, enabled by digital workflows, that unite front-, middle- and back-office teams to simplify engagement, solve issues quickly and fix problems before customers notice they exist.

“Speed, agility and efficiency are must-have requirements for customer service in today’s environment,” said John Ball, SVP and GM of Customer Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Powered by the Now Platform, ServiceNow delivers a complete solution for customer engagement and operations to improve the end-to-end customer experience and drive operational efficiency across industries.”

ServiceNow Customer Service Management is expected to be a $1B annual contract value (ACV) business for the company with an ACV run rate of more than $400 million as of the end of 2020. More than 1,500 customers use ServiceNow Customer Workflow products to modernize their customer service operations and drive customer loyalty, including AT&T, Capita Software, Lloyds Bank and Swarovski.

ServiceNow believes Gartner's recognition of its CSM portfolio validates its approach to enhancing customer experiences by connecting customer engagement and customer operations with digital workflows.

ServiceNow has continued to enhance and evolve its CSM offering, with innovations including:

  • Workforce Optimization provides clear visibility into performance, makes customer service operations more efficient and gives managers actionable tools to manage their most important resource–people.
  • Process Optimization enables organizations to visually discover bottlenecks and inefficiencies where automation and streamlined workflows can improve the end-to-end customer experience.
  • Engagement Messenger for CSM provides contextual services and allows customers to both natively embed self-service into any web application and have the ability to escalate to human assistance. This capability powers knowledge management, service catalog, live chat and virtual agents, all through a consumer-grade experience.

Additional Information:

Seite 1 von 3
ServiceNow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.1 This is the second consecutive year that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Trade Desk: Gap geschlossen, Widerstand durchbrochen, 12%-Chance - Trading-Tipp des Tages
14.06.21
Analyse: SaaS aus der Cloud
14.06.21
SAP: "Gap-Close" steht bevor, 10% Zugewinn möglich - Trading-Tipp des Tages
11.06.21
ServiceNow: "Conviction Buy-List" dürfte die Aktie beflügeln - Trading-Tipp des Tages
07.06.21
2 preiswerte Tech-Aktien, die einen Blick wert sind!
01.06.21
Top-Aktien für Juni