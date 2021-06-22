checkAd

Zuora Supports GoPro’s Subscription Program hitting Milestone Moment of Surpassing One Million Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today sends its congratulations to customer GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), for surpassing one million subscribers.

GoPro’s subscription service offers customers unlimited cloud storage, premium editing tools, guaranteed camera replacement, exclusive product discounts and more. Zuora has helped power this service since 2016, with a platform that manages recurring transactions, payments, finance and tax support.

“The subscription business model allows companies to provide customers with new services that are flexible, customizable, and more responsive to customer needs,” said Tom Krackler, Zuora Chief Customer Officer. “GoPro has embraced this to provide outsized value to their customers, beyond just the cameras themselves, deepening their customer relationships and accelerating growth.”

To learn more about GoPro’s story, read the case study on Zuora’s website, and watch The World Subscribed featuring GoPro Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Aimée Lapic here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial

