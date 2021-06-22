checkAd

Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals to Iconic Games Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today introduced Crossed Signals, a fast-paced, electronic light and sound matching game for players age 8 years and older. Crossed Signals is the newest game to join the Mattel Games lineup, which includes UNO, Pictionary, Magic 8 Ball, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and more.

Mattel Introduces Crossed Signals to Iconic Games Portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Crossed Signals offers the ultimate physical-and-electronic play experience that challenges the players to a frenzied game of trying to match light and voice commands using the joysticks before the timer runs out.

“The Mattel Games portfolio features some of the most popular games in the world, and we continue to create innovative products that are simple to understand and beloved by families,” said Ray Adler, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “With more people seeking active and social gameplay options than ever before, Crossed Signals gets players up on their feet for an exciting and interactive challenge, perfect for indoor and outdoor game nights.”

Crossed Signals players can test their speed and accuracy by moving their joysticks to match the product’s light and voice commands before the timer runs out. With four different gameplay variations, players can master their skills in a solo round, or challenge up to three other friends to a game utilizing the built-in multiplayer mode and digital scorekeeping.

The four different Crossed Signals gameplay variations include:

  • Light Pursuit: Follow the light commands as the game gets progressively more challenging.
  • Speed Signals: See how many points you can score in a minute by following the light commands.
  • Go-No-Go: If the game says “GO!”, follow the light commands. If the game says, “NO!”, hold the sticks still.
  • Signal Showdown: Play head-to-head with each player holding one joystick. The player who follows the light command first scores the point.

Crossed Signals is available now at Target stores and online for $19.99, and will be available globally this fall. For more information, please visit www.mattelgames.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

