Low-Income Tenants Can Get “Credit” for Paying Their Rent

How can we begin to eliminate the racial wealth gap in America? One way is to help consumers build their credit profile, especially for those who have poor credit scores or no credit scores at all. Opening doors to credit building opportunities can make a difference. Rent reporting—the reporting of tenants’ rental payments to the credit bureaus—is a proven credit building strategy that spurs economic mobility for low-income renters.

Fueled by years of positive rent reporting results, Credit Builders Alliance (CBA) is creating a Rent Reporting Technical Assistance Center (RRTAC) with underwriting support from Experian. This Center aims to reduce barriers for affordable housing providers to adopt this impactful strategy and foster the industry collaboration needed to scale it.

“CBA’s Rent Reporting Technical Assistance Center will function as a one-stop shop to assist landlords for low-income tenants. Coupled with extensive technical assistance provided by CBA, the affordable housing providers will have a road map and guidance for adding rent reporting to their operations,” said Dara Duguay, CEO CBA.

Unlike homeowners, renters historically have not gotten ‘credit’ on their credit reports for making their monthly housing payments. Many of these renters are also more likely to:

have lower-income and hold less wealth than homeowners: renters account for nearly 60 percent of all U.S. households with incomes under $25,000 per year. 1

be households of color: Black and Hispanic households are twice as likely as White households to rent. 2

lack enough credit history to generate a credit score: renters are seven times more likely to be credit invisible compared to homeowners. 3



For these households, lack of access to credit can inhibit their ability to overcome financial challenges and pursue economic mobility. Many have limited opportunities to build a credit history, which directly impacts their ability to get ahead in today’s economy. As a proven strategy for establishing and building credit, reporting rental payments offers low-income renters a safe and easy opportunity to build credit without taking on additional debt.