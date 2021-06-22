checkAd

Personalis Announces NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:01  |  19   |   |   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced its inaugural event, NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium, which will showcase novel research into emerging biomarkers using the Personalis NeXT Platform.

This event will detail the latest research from Personalis as well as a case study done in collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Presentations from Personalis will focus on recently published research into HLA loss of heterozygosity, neoantigen prediction, as well as Personalis’ novel composite biomarker, the Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS). In addition, Dr. Theresa LaVallee will be presenting findings from the PRINCE trial based on data developed and analyzed in collaboration with Personalis.

The agenda for NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium will cover:

  • Biomarker Discovery with ImmunoID NeXT Platform
  • Exploring HLA LOH with the DASH (Deletion of Allele-Specific HLAs) Algorithm
  • Neoantigen Binding Prediction and Biomarker Discovery with SHERPA
  • Composite Biomarkers and our Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS)
  • Parker Institute Case Study: The PRINCE Trial
  • NeXT Liquid Biopsy Overview and Review of AACR Data
  • NeXT Dx and Companion Diagnostics (CDx) with Personalis

“We are excited to share our latest technology and product advances with our partners,” said Richard Chen, MD, Personalis CSO. “Given the complex biology underlying cancer progression and response to treatment, our mission at Personalis is to provide broader, more comprehensive molecular profiling and testing for each patient’s cancer, thereby giving biopharma, physicians, and patients the information they need for precision oncology now and with an eye to the future. These new technologies help further that mission.”

Further information, including registration information, on the NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium can be found at this link.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency, and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, Personalis’ business opportunities, leadership, plans, vision or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Personalis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Personalis Announces NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced its inaugural event, NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium, which will showcase novel research into emerging biomarkers using the Personalis NeXT Platform. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Personalis Announces Delivery of the 125,000th Genome to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program