Personalis Announces NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium

This event will detail the latest research from Personalis as well as a case study done in collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Presentations from Personalis will focus on recently published research into HLA loss of heterozygosity, neoantigen prediction, as well as Personalis’ novel composite biomarker, the Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS). In addition, Dr. Theresa LaVallee will be presenting findings from the PRINCE trial based on data developed and analyzed in collaboration with Personalis.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced its inaugural event, NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium , which will showcase novel research into emerging biomarkers using the Personalis NeXT Platform .

The agenda for NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium will cover:

Biomarker Discovery with ImmunoID NeXT Platform

Exploring HLA LOH with the DASH (Deletion of Allele-Specific HLAs) Algorithm

Neoantigen Binding Prediction and Biomarker Discovery with SHERPA

Composite Biomarkers and our Neoantigen Presentation Score (NEOPS)

Parker Institute Case Study: The PRINCE Trial

NeXT Liquid Biopsy Overview and Review of AACR Data

NeXT Dx and Companion Diagnostics (CDx) with Personalis

“We are excited to share our latest technology and product advances with our partners,” said Richard Chen, MD, Personalis CSO. “Given the complex biology underlying cancer progression and response to treatment, our mission at Personalis is to provide broader, more comprehensive molecular profiling and testing for each patient’s cancer, thereby giving biopharma, physicians, and patients the information they need for precision oncology now and with an eye to the future. These new technologies help further that mission.”

Further information, including registration information, on the NeXT Level Biomarkers Symposium can be found at this link.

