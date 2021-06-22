REPAY to Acquire Accounts Payable Automation Provider Kontrol Payables

Kontrol, which was founded in 2011, is an integrated accounts payable (“AP”) automation solutions provider serving clients in a variety of end markets, including construction, food production, software, manufacturing, and education. Kontrol utilizes its 30+ ERP integrations and network of over 13,000 suppliers to deliver efficiencies to its clients’ AP workflows, ultimately executing its clients’ outbound payments using a variety of payment modalities, including virtual card, enhanced ACH, ACH, and check. Kontrol is expected to process approximately $300 million of virtual card volume in 2021.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has acquired Kontrol Payables (“Kontrol”) for up to $11 million, of which $8 million was paid at closing. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.

“With their AP automation capabilities and supplier network, Kontrol is the perfect partner to grow our AP automation business and enhance our comprehensive B2B offering. In an increasingly digital world, there continues to be ever-strengthening demand for technology-first B2B automation and payment solutions, as enterprise customers aim to reduce costs and streamline back office processes. This acquisition will give us the opportunity to leverage REPAY’s B2B technology infrastructure, increase our virtual card volume, and better position us to address the $2.2 trillion total addressable market for our B2B AP automation business,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “We are thrilled to welcome the Kontrol team to the REPAY family.”

REPAY posted a webcast and presentation to review its larger B2B business on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, found here – investors.repay.com.

