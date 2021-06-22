Know Labs Receives New Patent for Its Non-Invasive Diagnostic Technology Platform, Bringing Patents Issued and Pending to Nearly 60

“We are building a breakthrough platform technology that will revolutionize medical diagnostics, beginning with what we believe will be the world’s first non-invasive glucose monitoring device,” said Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and Bio-RFID inventor. “This patent is critical because without the ability to control the timing of the frequency capture, accurate non-invasive measurements using radio frequency on the human body are not possible. We’ve been granted 22 patents to date and have 35 more pending. Our advances will lead to breakthroughs in diagnostics and potentially disease prevention, so we are pursuing and delivering on a disciplined intellectual property strategy to protect our innovative technology and its value.”

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced it has been granted an additional patent for its Bio-RFID technology, growing its substantial patent portfolio to 57 issued and pending patents, an important milestone for the company.

U.S. Patent No. 11,033,208 was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is titled “Fixed Operation Time Frequency Sweeps for an Analyte Sensor.” The patent relates to how operation of the Know Labs Bio-RFID sensor technology is controlled. The sensing routines conducted by the sensor to non-invasively detect an analyte in the body are conducted substantially identically to one another, which means results are obtained under as close to identical conditions as possible. This allows for a more accurate comparison between the results of each sensing routine, increasing the precision and accuracy of the Know Labs Bio-RFID sensor technology in non-invasively measuring and identifying a variety of analytes, including glucose.

Know Labs recently reported successful results from an independent pre-clinical study validating the company’s Bio-RFID technology. This newly issued patent demonstrates the accuracy and sensitivity of the sensor, which is necessary for successful FDA clinical trials for the company’s non-invasive blood glucose monitor.

Know Labs will continue to align its product development efforts with its intellectual property strategy. The company continues to file new patents regularly and will provide further detail on the scope and reach of its intellectual property portfolio as patents are issued.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of our Bio-RFID technology will be in a product marketed as a glucose monitor. It will provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. This product will require US Food and Drug Administration approval prior to its introduction to the market.