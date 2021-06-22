Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the PPMD Annual Conference and the New Directions in Biology and Disease of Skeletal Muscle Conference

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders, today announced that the company will present at the 2021 PPMD Annual Conference and the 2021 New Directions in Biology and Disease of Skeletal Muscle Conference .

Presentation: Development of a Novel Therapeutic for Duchenne, Becker and other Muscular Dystrophies

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:40 pm ET

Presenter: Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics

2021 New Directions in Biology and Disease of Skeletal Muscle Conference

Presentation: Selective Inhibition of Fast Skeletal Muscle Myosin as a Novel Therapeutic Strategy for Muscular Dystrophy

Date: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET

Presenter: Alan Russell, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics

The presentation at the New Directions conference describes the potential of selective fast myosin inhibition to provide broad protection of muscle in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD).

The presentations will be available on the Edgewise website after they are presented.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.