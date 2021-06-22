checkAd

Chicago Bears, BetRivers and Rivers Casino Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Partnership

22.06.2021, 15:00   

The Chicago Bears, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a Chicago-based gaming company that operates BetRivers.com, and Rivers Casino, Chicago's leading casino, announced today that they have agreed to a multi-year exclusive partnership. The agreement is the Bears' first multi-year exclusive deal in the Sportsbook and Casino categories and makes BetRivers the Bears’ Official Sportsbook Partner and Rivers Casino the Bears’ Official Casino Partner.

“We are incredibly excited to announce BetRivers and Rivers Casino as our first multi-year exclusive partner in the Sportsbook and Casino categories," said Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips. "We look forward to connecting with our fans in fun and unique ways through these avenues and couldn’t be prouder to be building this relationship with a hometown company.”

As part of the partnership, BetRivers and Rivers Casino will receive a mix of prominent in-stadium signage, and digital, social and print assets. Additionally, BetRivers will be the Title Partner of the team's customized Free to Play Game on the Chicago Bears Official App brought to you by Verizon. BetRivers.com players will see collaborative promotions for exclusive Chicago Bears prizes and experiences while betting on their favorite team.

“As a lifelong Bears fan, I am thrilled to have BetRivers and Rivers Casino partner with our hometown NFL team, the Chicago Bears, as the organization’s only Official Sportsbook and Casino Partner,” said Neil Bluhm, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of Rush Street Interactive and Rush Street Gaming. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with the Bears and their dedicated fan base, and offering innovative products and promotions as we remain committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to hometown teams in states where we have our online and land-based sportsbooks.”

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

