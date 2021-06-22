New PagerDuty Capabilities Enable Organizations to Embrace Modern Approach to Digital Operations

"Modern digital operations are critical to an organization’s ability to provide perfect customer experiences," said Sean Scott, chief product officer at PagerDuty. “Digital operations management is more than just incident response, it’s about empowering teams with automation capabilities that enable the flexibility, visibility and accountability to manage all urgent work across the enterprise. The capabilities we’re announcing today deliver on PagerDuty's vision to equip teams with full-service ownership."

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new capabilities to help teams manage the time sensitive, mission critical work that is key to business success. These new solutions reduce toil, speed up response time with automation, tackle change impacts and identify incidents with AIOps, and build on existing real-time case management features for customer service operations teams. Along with those announcements, PagerDuty announced two new add-on products, Runbook Actions and a new plan for customer service operations.

New PagerDuty Runbook Actions: Reduces toil, escalations, and response time with automation

PagerDuty Runbook Actions provides diagnostic and remediation automation to incident responders so they can quickly resolve incidents safely and securely from within the PagerDuty interface. With Runbook Actions, incidents are resolved quicker, and subject matter experts avoid the disruption of frequent escalations. PagerDuty Runbook Actions will be generally available this fall.

"Customers are increasingly looking for runbook automation capabilities that span a broad set of disciplines such as DevOps," said Stephen Elliot, program vice president, management software and DevOps, at IDC. "As CIOs and CEOs are continuing to make DevOps investments a priority, now is the time for people to focus on automating DevOps tasks and processes to ensure such investments are maximized."

New: PagerDuty for Customer Service Teams: Business Plan: Speeds up enterprise-wide response by enabling customer service operations

PagerDuty’s new advanced plan for customer service teams was announced for teams to get more proactive and solve customer issues faster. With this new plan, customer service teams in Zendesk and other major customer service solutions will get real-time status updates of critical customer impacting issues and be empowered to immediately drive action, and engage with experts across the organization to accelerate resolution time and improve customer satisfaction. This new plan includes a round-robin scheduling tool that helps resource-strapped customer service teams optimize organizational resources to support the digital-first customer experience.