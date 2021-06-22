Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Address the Energy Council’s “European Hydrogen Conference”

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou will speak at the European Hydrogen Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The one-day virtual event is produced by the Energy Council and will feature speakers from across the green energy and oil and gas industries to present an overview of the hydrogen economy and to discuss key next steps in the decarbonization movement.

Dr. Gregoriou will take part in a 20-minute interview, entitled “Fuels Cells to Power Forward the Decarbonization of the Oil & Gas Sector,” which will focus on the status of fuel cell technologies in the transition to a hydrogen economy. He will present his vision for the decade of the fuel cell and discuss how Advent is paving the way towards a new, clean energy economy through its next-generation “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” technology, which allows for remote, no-emission power solutions that are reliable, flexible, durable, and scalable to higher power levels.