Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Address the Energy Council’s “European Hydrogen Conference”

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou will speak at the European Hydrogen Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The one-day virtual event is produced by the Energy Council and will feature speakers from across the green energy and oil and gas industries to present an overview of the hydrogen economy and to discuss key next steps in the decarbonization movement.

Dr. Gregoriou will take part in a 20-minute interview, entitled “Fuels Cells to Power Forward the Decarbonization of the Oil & Gas Sector,” which will focus on the status of fuel cell technologies in the transition to a hydrogen economy. He will present his vision for the decade of the fuel cell and discuss how Advent is paving the way towards a new, clean energy economy through its next-generation “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” technology, which allows for remote, no-emission power solutions that are reliable, flexible, durable, and scalable to higher power levels.

The European Hydrogen Conference focuses on the latest projects, technologies, and regulations to achieve the European Commission’s net-zero emissions target. Discussions include the pace of demand creation and developing a long-term integrated hydrogen supply. The conference will take place in two parts: virtually on June 23, 2021, and in person on February 2, 2022 in Vienna, Austria alongside the Energy Council’s annual European Gas Conference.

Dr. Gregoriou’s interview will be broadcast live at 3:30 PM BST / 10:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, June 23. Registration to follow the program is found here: European Hydrogen Conference | Energy Council.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents issued (or pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, maritime, aviation and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

