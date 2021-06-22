checkAd

La Valencia Hotel Implements Agilysys POS SaaS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience & Enhance Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 15:13  |  27   |   |   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA has implemented the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis and IG Flex SaaS POS solutions, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.

The La Valencia Hotel is an unforgettable destination that has welcomed guests, including the Hollywood elite, for more than 90 years. With her signature pink exterior and iconic tower, the elegant "Pink Lady" remains a renowned landmark on La Jolla's distinctive Prospect Street, commanding the village bluffs with panoramic views of the Pacific coastline and the beautiful La Jolla Cove. 114 pet-friendly rooms, suites and villas offer a cast of options from cozy boudoirs to a captivating penthouse or exclusive villas.

“When searching for new point-of-sale technology, we chose Agilysys as our partner to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service for our food and beverage operations,” said Summer Shoemaker, General Manager at La Valencia. “Agilysys was the only vendor that offered a modern, fully featured POS solution that matched our property’s style and requirements. With their excellent products and responsive customer service, we are confident that Agilysys will be a great fit for our staff and guests alike.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG Flex is Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

“We are delighted to add the La Valencia Hotel to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Sridhar Laveti, SVP, Product Engineering and Customer Support at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex and Agilysys Pay will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that integrate with the rest of the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Agilysys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Valencia Hotel Implements Agilysys POS SaaS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience & Enhance Operations Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA has implemented the award-winning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Manor Vail Lodge Selects Agilysys Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience
25.05.21
Halepuna Waikiki Hotel Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service