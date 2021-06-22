Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Price Digests, Offering Insurers API-integrated Vehicle Asset Data Solutions

Comprehensive vehicle asset data now available to the insurance industry through the Duck Creek Content Exchange

Boston, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, announced today that it has partnered with Price Digests, a division of Informa (LSE: INF), to offer the most comprehensive API-based commercial vehicle VIN and intelligence solutions available to the insurance market. Price Digests’ nationally-recognized solutions provide accurate VIN verification and prefill for insurance companies, including proper vehicle identification, Original Cost New, full specifications, and unbiased market valuations without relying on third-party valuation sources and partnerships.

This integration between Price Digests and the Duck Creek Platform gives insurers the ability to access full specifications without leaving their existing business system. Price Digests’ RESTful API solution, written in JSON, is built on top of industry-leading cloud provider Amazon Web Services, allowing for full security compliance.