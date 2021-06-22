checkAd

Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Price Digests, Offering Insurers API-integrated Vehicle Asset Data Solutions

Comprehensive vehicle asset data now available to the insurance industry through the Duck Creek Content Exchange

Boston, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, announced today that it has partnered with Price Digests, a division of Informa (LSE: INF), to offer the most comprehensive API-based commercial vehicle VIN and intelligence solutions available to the insurance market. Price Digests’ nationally-recognized solutions provide accurate VIN verification and prefill for insurance companies, including proper vehicle identification, Original Cost New, full specifications, and unbiased market valuations without relying on third-party valuation sources and partnerships.

This integration between Price Digests and the Duck Creek Platform gives insurers the ability to access full specifications without leaving their existing business system. Price Digests’ RESTful API solution, written in JSON, is built on top of industry-leading cloud provider Amazon Web Services, allowing for full security compliance.

“This reliable API integration allows everyone to become more efficient by streamlining and automating the quoting process,” said Price Digests’ Managing Director Dan Smith. “Insurance is undergoing a digital transformation. This partnership between Price Digests and Duck Creek empowers insurance companies with direct access to thousands of data points that they can trust and rely on to make good business decisions.”

This information is all available via a Price Digests integration package available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. This Anywhere Enabled Integration will also provide access to Price Digests’ exclusive TruckBody IQ solution, mitigating the risk of under-quoting commercial vehicles. Smith says insurance companies have been known to under-insure up to 65% of commercial trucks because they don’t know the value of what’s sitting on the chassis of an incomplete truck. “With TruckBody IQ from Price Digests, you automatically generate a more accurate original cost new (OCN) or Actual Cash Value (ACV) for complete commercial trucks, allowing you to capture and insure the full value.”

