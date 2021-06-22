checkAd

ClearOne Re-Launches Traveling ClearOne Re-Connections Tour to Reconnect with Commercial AV Integrators and End-User Customers!

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In another sign that the world, and the commercial AV industry in specific, is returning to business as usual, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the reboot of its highly successful national road show, now renamed the “ClearOne Re-Connections Tour,” which is presently on the road visiting cities in different parts of the country.

According to ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the tour resumed last week with stops in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee and Birmingham, Alabama. Confirmed upcoming stops include:

June 22 in Fuquay-Varina, NC

June 23 in Kernersville, NC

June 24 in Charlotte, NC

June 25 in Greenville, SC

June 28-July 1 in Atlanta, GA

July 12- Dallas TX

July 13- Houston, TX

As part of the road show, a 36-foot ClearOne Tour Bus brings the company’s latest conferencing, collaboration and streaming solutions directly to commercial AV practitioners and their customers who can’t always get to larger trade shows and conferences.

“Re-connecting with customers and end-users is more important than ever.” Hakimoglu stressed today. “With the country returning to in person events and business as usual, we are thrilled to be able to demonstrate our newest solutions in face-to-face presentations including our ground-breaking BMA 360 with Voice Lift that really showcase the performance capabilities of our products.”

According to Hakimoglu, the ClearOne Re-Connections Tour is open to AV practitioners and their customers in each of the markets the tour truck visits. The tour includes presentations, trainings, question and answer sessions, networking opportunities and demonstrations of ClearOne’s solutions in video conferencing and collaboration, pro audio, and network media streaming.

 To keep up with the 2021 ClearOne Re-Connections Tour click here.

 

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

 

 

Contact:         
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
