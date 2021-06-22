﻿ On June 07, 2021 AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS (registered office address 35 Sedos g., Telšiai, enterprise code 180240752) (hereinafter - the Company) announced that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be convened on June 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm. With this announcement, the Company informs the esteemed shareholders and clarifies that the meeting place is Respublikos gatvė 18, Telšiai town (Žemaitė Drama Theater Hall) , the place has been changed from the one indicated in the previous report Sedos g. 35, Telšiai. We also inform you that the registration of shareholders starts from 12 noon to 1 p.m. 45 min.

Regarding the change of the place and registration time of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

