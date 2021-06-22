checkAd

Aware and Iris ID Join Forces to Expand Access to FBI’s Next Generation Iris Service at State and Local Agencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

New Partnership to Empower Local Agencies to Use Advanced Biometrics to Improve Identification Capabilities

BEDFORD, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces a new partnership with Iris ID Systems Inc., a world leader in iris recognition and identity authentication technology, to empower state and local agencies to take advantage of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Next Generation Identification (NGI) Iris Service. Through this partnership, both companies are poised to drive adoption of fast, accurate, iris-based identification for a variety of criminal justice use cases at any level.

Aware and Iris ID understand the vital importance of utilizing biometric technology to accurately identify individuals for criminal justice and law enforcement use cases at the federal, state and local levels. Through this partnership, Aware will enhance its existing biometric software offerings such as AwareABIS, a large-scale automated biometric identification system, Nexa|Iris, a high-performance iris recognition software solution and advanced algorithm, with leading iris recognition hardware from Iris ID. By joining forces, Aware and Iris ID will provide state and local criminal justice agencies with fast, accurate and easy to use iris recognition capabilities.

“Partnering with Iris ID is a natural fit for our company,” said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer of Aware. “Iris ID has long been a leading provider of iris capture hardware, and we are excited to offer their capture hardware to our AwareABIS and Nexa|Iris customers looking for a best-in-class capture device system perfomance. The combination of our software with Iris ID’s hardware will improve accessibility of the FBI’s next generation iris service at the state and local level.”

The NGI Iris Service represents an expansion of the FBI’s biometric services beyond fingerprints, using iris recognition to capture, store, and compare iris images with a high degree of accuracy. The inclusion of iris recognition provides authorities with a faster, touchless and highly accurate identification method that can be used in circumstances where fingerprints are not available. Access to the NGI iris services beyond the federal level will not only extend these benefits to state and local agencies, but also allow for the sharing of biometric data across agencies rapidly, resulting in quicker apprehension of wanted individuals, and more accurate criminal records overall.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aware and Iris ID Join Forces to Expand Access to FBI’s Next Generation Iris Service at State and Local Agencies New Partnership to Empower Local Agencies to Use Advanced Biometrics to Improve Identification CapabilitiesBEDFORD, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus