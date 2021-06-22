Nuvei and Discover Global Network Sign Acquiring Agreement to Increase eCommerce Acceptance

Nuvei has secured the partnership at a critical time as the shift to eCommerce continues to surge, satisfying the demand for greater connections between online merchants and Discover Global Network. The enhanced card acceptance offering allows businesses to provide an improved online shopping experience that can help increase sales and attract more clients from across the globe.

The partnership provides Nuvei’s merchants with greater growth opportunities by allowing them to operate within the Discover Global Network, which includes Discover Card issued in the U.S., Diners Club International cards issued in more than 55 countries, and cards from its network partner alliances in countries such as Turkey, India, South Korea and Brazil. This partnership enables Nuvei’s clients to benefit from higher transaction acceptance rates and greater worldwide reach. Merchants from all industries can enjoy the benefits, including online retail, travel, marketplaces, social gaming, iGaming and regulated financial services.

“Discover Global Network cardholders prefer to transact using their card of choice,” said Chris Winter, Vice President of Global Acceptance, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Discover. “A fintech leader such as Nuvei enables us to further drive growth throughout the digital payments ecosystem and provides our cardholders with the opportunity to purchase from more merchants across the globe in a seamless manner.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Discover Global Network, as we continue to strengthen our global acquiring capabilities and further improve the transaction experience for our merchants and their customers,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We’re actively focusing on opportunities that provide innovative solutions for frictionless commerce, no matter how or where our clients operate around the world.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets. With supports for over 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the potential opportunities arising from Nuvei’s acquiring agreement with Discover Global Network. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under the “Risks Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

